Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Sept 7 GIEAG Immobilien AG :
* Sells Oasis II office project in Stuttgart to Amundi Immbilier
* Amundi Immobilier has acquired property and secrecy has been sworn regarding precise sale price
* Shall capitalize profit from sale of Oasis II in current 2015 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.