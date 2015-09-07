Sept 7 Redefine International Plc :
* Has acquired R10 billion (£489 million) property portfolio
* Transaction will result in company's portfolio increasing
by 50 per cent to over R30 billion (£1.5 billion)
* Reached a conditional agreement with Aegon UK Property
Fund ("seller") to acquire AUK portfolio through its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Redefine AUK
* Exchanged contracts unconditionally with seller, to
acquire Banbury cross retail park for a consideration of R1.09
billion (£52.5 million)
