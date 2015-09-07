UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 7 SABMiller Plc
* Senior management changes
* Appointed Philip Hodges to newly-created role of Group Director, integrated supply and as a member of group's executive committee
* Tony will continue as a member of executive committee until his intended retirement at end of december 2015 following a handover with both Johann and Philip. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.