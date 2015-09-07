Sept 7 Amadeus IT Holding SA :

* Signs an agreement with Shijie99, China's travel e-commerce aggregator

* The multi-year agreement to include provision of extensive air content via Amadeus' advanced Master Pricer search technology for points of sale outside of mainland China

* Prepaid and postpaid hotel and car rental, as well as rail content will be available to customers in all markets, including China Source text: bit.ly/1K0Ra8B

