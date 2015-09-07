Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 7 Amadeus IT Holding SA :
* Signs an agreement with Shijie99, China's travel e-commerce aggregator
* The multi-year agreement to include provision of extensive air content via Amadeus' advanced Master Pricer search technology for points of sale outside of mainland China
* Prepaid and postpaid hotel and car rental, as well as rail content will be available to customers in all markets, including China Source text: bit.ly/1K0Ra8B
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order