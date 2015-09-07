Sept 7 Petroceltic International Plc :

* Response to Worldview announcement

* Worldview's plans to call another EGM on Oct. 5 asking shareholders to vote on resolutions that are not in best interests of co are a regrettable waste of co funds

* Petroceltic remains committed to responding to legitimate concerns raised by any shareholder

* Hopes that Worldview will use opportunity afforded by today's EGMs to voice its concerns

* Notes existence of a further website making allegations in respect of company's Bulgarian operations

* Has no knowledge of any investigation by Bulgarian authorities

* Has no knowledge of any investigation by Bulgarian authorities

* Will undertake a review of allegations to assess whether they have any bona fide basis that would require investigation