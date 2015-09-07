Sept 7 Petroceltic International Plc :
* Response to Worldview announcement
* Worldview's plans to call another EGM on Oct. 5 asking
shareholders to vote on resolutions that are not in best
interests of co are a regrettable waste of co funds
* Petroceltic remains committed to responding to legitimate
concerns raised by any shareholder
* Hopes that Worldview will use opportunity afforded by
today's EGMs to voice its concerns
* Notes existence of a further website making allegations in
respect of company's Bulgarian operations
* Has no knowledge of any investigation by Bulgarian
authorities
* Will undertake a review of allegations to assess whether
they have any bona fide basis that would require investigation
