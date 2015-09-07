Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 7 Mobyt Spa :
* H1 revenue 11.4 million euros ($12.72 million) versus proforma revenue of 9.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 725,591 euros versus proforma net profit of 306,771 euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order