Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 7 Devoteam SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 232.2 million euros ($259.3 million) versus 216.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share is 7.5 million euros versus 2.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income is 13.2 million euros versus 6.0 million euros a year ago
* Raises outlook for 2015 to top of range, reflecting revenue of 460 million euros and operating maring 6.5 pct of revenue Source text: bit.ly/1ITxrqB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order