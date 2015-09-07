Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Sept 7 Corem Property Group AB :
* Says expands property portfolio in Stockholm through acquisition of 2 properties in Rosersberg and Arninge
* Underlying value of those properties is 35 million Swedish crowns ($4.14 million)
* Will take possession of properties on Sept. 30, 2015
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.