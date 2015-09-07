Sept 7 Corem Property Group AB :

* Says expands property portfolio in Stockholm through acquisition of 2 properties in Rosersberg and Arninge

* Underlying value of those properties is 35 million Swedish crowns ($4.14 million)

* Will take possession of properties on Sept. 30, 2015

