Sept 7 Pik SA :

* Jan.-Aug. 2015 revenue at 2.9 million zlotys ($764,100), down about 70 pct year on year

* Lower Jan.-Aug. 2015 revenue due to the introduction of free books for primary school students by the government

* Due to the lower financial results, plans to modify its development strategy and will publish it in Oct. 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1K0Z1TH

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7954 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)