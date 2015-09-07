Sept 7 Bastei Luebbe AG :

* Sells its 50 pct investment in Praesenta Promotion International GmbH to co-shareholder Thomas Herriger

* It was agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Sale of investment is expected to reduce earnings of Bastei Luebbe AG by around 1.3 million euros ($1.45 million) in current financial year

* This will not affect revenue or EBITDA targets for 2015/2016 financial year