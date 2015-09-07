Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 7 Profile Systems And Software SA :
* Expands its presence in Middle East with new cooperations in U.A.E. , Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain
* Says new cooperations will result in increase of staff in the respective countries
* Says its Imsplus Investment Management Platform is the main product related to the new deals in Middle East
Source text: bit.ly/1ITaioc
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order