Sept 8 Morphosys Ag

* Says lead cancer program MOR208 to be examined in numerous combination studies in hematological cancers

* Says aspires to become a fully-integrated and commercial biopharmaceutical organization with its own products on market

* Says will commence two phase 2 trials of mor208 in diffuse large b cell lymphoma (dlbcl) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (cll) in near future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: