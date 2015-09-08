Sept 8 Ares Allergy Holding Plc :

* Announces that merger of Stallergenes and Ares Allergy took place on Sept. 8

* Says by joining forces under Ares Allergy, Stallergenes and Greer will have combined sales of 312.5 million euros (USD 344 million) in 2014 and 1,434 employees