Sept 8 Kotipizza Group Oyj

* Total sales of Kotipizza chain grew 6.8 percent and same store sales 8.0 percent in August compared to those in previous year

* August monthly sales amounted to 6.55 million euros ($7.34 million) and last year to 6.13 million euros

* Kotipizza chain is a part of Kotipizza Group Oyj

