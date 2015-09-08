Sept 8 Fenner Plc :

* Anticipates that group revenue and underlying profit for year ended Aug. 31 2015 will be in line with expectations

* Net debt at Aug. 31 2015 was approximately 140 million stg, principally reflecting a better than anticipated outcome in respect of working capital.

* Expects to release its results for full year on Nov. 11 2015