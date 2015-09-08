Sept 8 Cxense ASA :

* Private placement has been successfully subscribed raising 80 million Norwegian crowns ($9.65 million) in gross proceeds through subscription of 800,000 shares, each share at a subscription price of 100 crowns

* Will consider to carry out a subsequent offering

* Subscription price in such subsequent offering will be 100 crowns, being same as subscription price in private placement

