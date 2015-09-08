UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Sept 8 Whitbread Plc
* Good Q2 trading with total sales up 11.1%, on track for full year expectations
* Group Like for like sales up by 3.3% for 11 weeks to 13 august
* Premier inn grew total sales by 11.6%
* Costa uk like for like sales growth was good at 4.0%
* Restaurants like for like sales growth of 0.6%
* Developing plans to adopt recently announced national living wage Further company coverage: (Editing By Neil Maidment)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.