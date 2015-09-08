Sept 8 Whitbread Plc

* Good Q2 trading with total sales up 11.1%, on track for full year expectations

* Group Like for like sales up by 3.3% for 11 weeks to 13 august

* Premier inn grew total sales by 11.6%

* Costa uk like for like sales growth was good at 4.0%

* Restaurants like for like sales growth of 0.6%

* Developing plans to adopt recently announced national living wage