Sept 8 Kancera AB :

* Has entered into agreement with Acturum Life Science AB in order to evaluate and further develop Fractalkine inhibitor AZD8797

* The agreement with Acturum Life Science gives Kancera right to evaluate AZD8797 in preclinical studies and then to acquire the project

* This agreement entails no expenses for Kancera apart from investments in the patent portfolio and in the scientific evaluation

