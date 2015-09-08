Sept 8 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Serendex to initiate first phase II clinical trial

* Aim of trial is to investigate efficacy of Molgradex in patients with pneumonia-associated ARDS

* Initiation of trial is expected in Q4 2015

* Phase II clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-centre study

* The trial is planned to include 45 patients and is expected to span a period of two years

