BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
Sept 8 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Serendex to initiate first phase II clinical trial
* Aim of trial is to investigate efficacy of Molgradex in patients with pneumonia-associated ARDS
* Initiation of trial is expected in Q4 2015
* Phase II clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-centre study
* The trial is planned to include 45 patients and is expected to span a period of two years
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.