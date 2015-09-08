Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 8 Ateme SA:
* Scenarist announced today that it has completed a commercial agreement with Ateme
* Commercial agreement with Ateme to bundle TITAN File multi--- codec/format transcoding system with its Scenarist UHD Workgroup authoring system
* The combination creates the world's only complete solution for Ultra HD Blu-ray title creation
* The Scenarist UHD Workgroup will be available staring in Q4, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Fv7QnQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order