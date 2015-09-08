Sept 8 Ateme SA:

* Scenarist announced today that it has completed a commercial agreement with Ateme

* Commercial agreement with Ateme to bundle TITAN File multi--- codec/format transcoding system with its Scenarist UHD Workgroup authoring system

* The combination creates the world's only complete solution for Ultra HD Blu-ray title creation

* The Scenarist UHD Workgroup will be available staring in Q4, 2015