BRIEF-Nam Gi Chul resigns as co-CEO of Kyungdong
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
Sept 8 Revenio Group Oyj
* FDA permit application for the Icare HOME tonometer filed in the US
* Icare Finland Oy, a subsidiary of Revenio Group, has submitted a sales permit application - for its HOME tonometer for monitoring eye pressure at home - to United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
* Says cannot estimate accurately when FDA decision will be obtained but is prepared that permit would be granted during 2016
NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Four Tanzanian children with albinism, who lost limbs in brutal superstition-driven attacks, arrived in the United States on Saturday for medical treatment and respite from a homeland where they are persecuted and feared.