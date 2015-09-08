Sept 8 Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S :

* Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen suspended trading in Parken Sport & Entertainment A/S

* Suspension of shares will last until publication of its announcement that relates to the outcome of the judgment concerning alleged price manipulation of its shares

* Judgement is to take place at 16:00 on Sept. 8, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

