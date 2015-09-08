Sept 8 Repower AG :

* Is concentrating trading market access primarily on its trading floor in Poschiavo, and plans to withdraw from certain trading markets in Eastern Europe and Balkans

* Restructuring of trading at Repower will be phased in, and will take effect from Jan. 1, 2016

* Closure of office in Prague, which will affect around 20 employees Source text: bit.ly/1KZ6XKs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)