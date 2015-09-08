Sept 8 Alpha Petrovision Holding AG :

* Increased its profit in first half of 2015 to 1.6 million Swiss francs ($1.64 million). In comparable prior year period APV posted a loss of 3.7 million Swiss francs

* Revenue from sale of oil fell from 1.7 million francs in prior year period to 0.8 million francs in H1 Source text: bit.ly/1iapus8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9779 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)