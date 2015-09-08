Sept 8 Royal Imtech NV :

* Administrators say Imtech Industrial Services BV has been declared bankrupt and parts Imtech Industrial Services BV sold

* Kentech will acquire the activities of Imtech Industrial Services BV on the locations of Shell Pernis and Shell Moerdijk, securing circa 180 jobs

* Verwater will acquire the activities of Imtech Industrial Services BV in Amsterdam and Coevorden, securing circa 230 jobs

* Convoi will acquire the activities of Imtech Industrial Services BV in Kerkrade and Roermond, securing circa 80 jobs

* Cegelec will acquire the activities of Imtech Industrial Services BV in Goes and with Kuwait Petroleum, securing circa 80 jobs

* Administrators still in negotations about the transfer of Imtech Industrial Services BV activities in Amersfoort, Leeuwarden and Drachten

* Imtech Suir Engineering Ltd (Imtech Ireland) sold to Endless LLP

* Endless LLP also acquired the shares in the English Imtech companies via a prepack

* Imtech Water Waste & Energy Ltd (part of Imtech England) has been declared bankrupt due to huge losses

* Imtech Water Waste & Energy Ltd bankruptcy led to the loss of 40 jobs

* Administrators say negotiations about the sale of shares in Imtech Spain, Imtech Luxembourg and Imtech Poland are still ongoing

