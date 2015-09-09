Sept 9 Dorma Kaba Holding AG :

* Says FY 2014/2015 sales up 8.1 pct to 1,085.2 million Swiss francs ($1.11 billion)

* Says FY 2014/2015 net profit rose 8.3 percent to 98.9 million francs

* Dividend of 12.00 francs per share proposed for financial year 2014/2015 - dividend pay-out ratio of 50.9 pct

* Expects annual growth (organic and in local currency term) of 6 pct - 7 pct and an EBITDA margin of 18 pct

($1 = 0.9797 Swiss francs)