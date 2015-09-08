Sept 8 Citycon Oyj :

* Citycon group intends to issue a Eurobond

* Says intends to issue a euro denominated guaranteed bond in an amount of about 300 million euros ($335 million)

* Says bond would be offered mainly to European, including Nordic, institutional investors through a book building procedure and, if issued, expected maturity of bond would be 7 years Source text for Eikon:

