Sept 8 Intracom Holdings SA :

* Says its intrasoft international unit in Bulgaria is awarded a public transport development contract in Varna, Bulgaria

* Says the total contract's budget is 7.4 million euros ($8.27 million) and it involves more companies, its participation is at 3.9 million euros

* Says it takes part in the first 4 parts of the project, the contract is valid for 2.5 years

Source text: bit.ly/1itPEG9

($1 = 0.8949 euros)