Sept 8 West International publ AB

* Says has signed agreement with Interblocks Ltd, headquartered in Singapore

* Parties have signed framework agreement that runs for at least 4 years

* In connection with signing of agreement, West received an initial pilot order at about 5 million Swedish crowns ($592,614) which will be delivered during Q4 2015 and Q1 2016

