* Solteq to simplify its group structure

* Boards of directors of Solteq Plc, Descom Group Ltd and Descom Ltd have prepared a plan Descom Ltd, totally owned by Descom Group Ltd, to merge with Descom Group Ltd and Descom Group Ltd, totally owned by Solteq Plc, to merge with Solteq Plc

* Merger plans were entered into Finnish Trade register on Sept. 8, 2015

