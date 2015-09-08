Sept 8 Citycon Oyj :

* Citycon Group successfully places 300 million euro ($336 million) Eurobond

* Says issuer of the Bond is Citycon Treasury B.V. and the guarantor is Citycon Oyj

* Says 7-year guaranteed euro-denominated Bond matures on Sept. 16, 2022 and carries fixed annual interest at the rate of 2.375 pct, payable annually on Sept. 16

