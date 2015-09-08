UPDATE 5-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
Sept 8 Citycon Oyj :
* Citycon Group successfully places 300 million euro ($336 million) Eurobond
* Says issuer of the Bond is Citycon Treasury B.V. and the guarantor is Citycon Oyj
* Says 7-year guaranteed euro-denominated Bond matures on Sept. 16, 2022 and carries fixed annual interest at the rate of 2.375 pct, payable annually on Sept. 16 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* OGM approves cash dividend of EGP 0.145 per share for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2oiQ8Sq) Further company coverage: