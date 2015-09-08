Sept 8 XXL ASA :

* XIN Holding Guernsey Limited, a subsidiary of EQT V Limited, contemplates the sale of 19,465,041 million shares in XXL ASA, representing its entire remaining holding of shares in XXL

* As of today, XIN Holding Guernsey Limited owns 19,465,041 shares in XXL, representing 14.1 pct of the share capital and voting rights in the company Source text for Eikon:

