Sept 8 Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has awarded six-year contract to Kuehne + Nagel to manage its warehousing and distribution requirements in the United States

* Kuehne + Nagel's contract logistics solutions for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will include a GXP compliant infrastructure and it capabilities to manage its inventory and distribution Source text: bit.ly/1NfXKxn

