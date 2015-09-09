UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Jungfraubahn Holding AG :
* H1 operating revenue of 86.4 million Swiss francs ($88.18 million), an increase of 6.9 million francs, or 8.7 percent, compared to the previous year
* H1 profit of 14.6 million francs, a half-year result of 24.8 percent above that of the previous year
* H1 EBIT of 19.3 million francs and achieved an EBIT margin of 22.3 percent Source text - bit.ly/1O0gwup Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9798 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.