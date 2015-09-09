Sept 9 Jungfraubahn Holding AG :

* H1 operating revenue of 86.4 million Swiss francs ($88.18 million), an increase of 6.9 million francs, or 8.7 percent, compared to the previous year

* H1 profit of 14.6 million francs, a half-year result of 24.8 percent above that of the previous year

* H1 EBIT of 19.3 million francs and achieved an EBIT margin of 22.3 percent Source text - bit.ly/1O0gwup Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9798 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)