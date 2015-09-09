Sept 9 Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* Ryanair raises full year profit guidance by 25 percent

* Raising its full year net profit guidance by 25 percent from a current range of EUR 940 million to EUR 970 million to a new range of EUR 1.175 billion to EUR 1.225 billion

* Cautioned that its full year result remains heavily dependent on close-in bookings in Q3

* Continues to expect downward pressure on fares and yields this winter as it grows strongly in major EU markets such as Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)