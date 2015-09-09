UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Sept 9 Monitise Plc :
* FY 2015 revenue declined 6 pct to 89.7 mln stg(FY 2014: 95.1 mln stg)
* Group EBITDA loss was 41.8 mln stg, at lower end of company's guidance range of a 40-50 mln stg loss
* Adjusted loss after tax for year was 55.3 mln stg(FY 2014: 43.7 mln stg)
* Cash capex was at upper end of company's guidance range at 45.0 mln stg(FY 2014: 26.1 mln stg)
* Elizabeth Buse to step down as CEO and from board, effective 9 September 2015
* Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer Lee Cameron appointed CEO, effective September 9, 2015
* Elizabeth will remain with business until end of October
* Revenue growth not expected in FY 2016
* Expectation of EBITDA profitability in H2 FY 2016, and still targeting EBITDA profitability for full year
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.