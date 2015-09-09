Sept 9 Tomtom NV :

* Pon partnership with TomTom Telematics showcases new connected car opportunities for car service provider

* Partnership is for the connected car technology of TomTom Telematics

* The partnership with Pon will enable car owners to receive feedback and advice about their vehicles on their smartphones

Source text: bit.ly/1UFXAQC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)