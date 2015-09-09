Sept 9 Safilo Group SpA :

* Safilo and Alpargatas announce licensing agreement until 2021 to design a Havaianas eyewear collection

* The license is renewable upon mutual agreement

* The Havaianas eyewear collection will be designed, developed, manufactured and distributed by Safilo across the world starting from the second half of 2016

