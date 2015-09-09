UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Safilo Group SpA :
* Safilo and Alpargatas announce licensing agreement until 2021 to design a Havaianas eyewear collection
* The license is renewable upon mutual agreement
* The Havaianas eyewear collection will be designed, developed, manufactured and distributed by Safilo across the world starting from the second half of 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.