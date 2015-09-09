UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Plans changes in the ceramics production in Finland - continues investments in brands, design and product development
* Says these plans are a part of the Supply Chain 2017 restructuring program
* Plans to transfer ceramics product manufacturing from Helsinki ceramics factory to a partner network outside Finland during 2016
* Employee consultations with Helsinki ceramics factory employees will commence on Sept. 16 covering altogether 130 employees at factory
* Possible permanent reduction of employees is estimated to affect entire personnel in Helsinki ceramics factory
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.