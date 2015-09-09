Sept 9 Neovacs SA :
* Confirms potent and long-lasting biological activity of
Ifnalpha-Kinoid 4 years after patient dosing in phase I/IIa
trial
* Presented extended follow-up data from the Phase I/IIa
clinical trial of IFNalpha-Kinoid during Lupus 2015, the 11th
International Congress on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE),
which took place from Sept 2 to 6 in Vienna, Austria
* This new data, collected as part of the Phase I/IIa
extended follow-up study of six IFNalpha-Kinoid-treated
patients, demonstrates that anti-IFNalpha neutralizing
antibodies generated by IFNalpha-Kinoid continue to be present
four years after the first immunization, and maintain the
normalization of the IFNalpha signature
* This confirms previously reported results
* The study also highlights the association between
anti-IFNalpha neutralizing antibodies and the decreased
expression of induced genes associated with B cell activation
