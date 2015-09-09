UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Sept 9 Entertainment One Ltd
* Trading performance in line with management expectations in quarter to 30 june 2015
* Group revenues for period were 1% higher on a reported basis
* Full year underlying earnings continue to be in line with management expectations
* But reported revenues and earnings remain subject to continued pressure from appreciation of pounds sterling Further company coverage: (Editing By Neil Maidment)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.