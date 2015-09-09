Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 9 Beijer Electronics AB
* Beijer Electronics signs letter of intent with Finnish UTU
* Says have signed a letter of intent regarding UTU acquiring Beijer Electronics' finnish business
* Says going forward, UTU will be a supplier of Beijer Electronics' HMI products, as well as a number of other brands, in Finland.
* Says divestment will have no or limited impact on Beijer Electronics' financial result in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order