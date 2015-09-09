UPDATE 2-Weak trading, bleak commissions drag profits drown for China's brokers
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
Sept 9 ABN Amro Bank NV (IPO-ABN.AS):
* ABN Amro revises its financial targets upward
* Has reviewed its financial performance and targets which were set for 2017
* Targets a fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio range of 11.5 pct - 13.5 pct
* Targets a cost/income ratio of 56 pct - 60 pct by 2017
* Targets a return on equity of 10 pct -13 pct in the coming years
* Dividend payout ratio of 50 pct over 2017
* C/I target has not been amended
Source text: abn.com/1Ljiq3e Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 2017 bright spots include bonds, IPOs, M&A (Recasts with overview on brokerages; adds background on other brokerages)
* Trump vows to move on to tax cut legislation (Adds Trump quotes, lawmaker reaction)