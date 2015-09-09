Sept 9 Sasfin Holdings Ltd

* FY headline earnings up 16.5% to R179.864 million

* FY headline earnings per ordinary share up 16.5% to 566.74 cents

* Dividends per ordinary share 16.5% to 222.73 cents

* Group capital adequacy ratio up by 200bps to 21%

* Total assets up 33% to r10.866 billion

* Hopes to conclude an agreement with a suitable black economic empowerment investor on acceptable terms during course of its current financial year