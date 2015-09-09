Sept 9 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* Fy revenue up 22% to r36,1 billion
* FY Normalised headline earnings per share, were both 15%
higher at 1 219 cents
* Remains exposed to strength of us dollar against its
primary trading currencies
* Expected that aspen will experience initial commercial
benefits from these synergies towards end of 2016 financial year
* Value created by these initiatives is expected to grow
progressively thereafter and aspen is targeting an additional
r2.5 billion in ebita from these synergies by 2019 financial
year.*
* Fy international business revenue climbed 46% to r18,6
billion
* Net foreign exchange losses of r479 million were incurred,
largely as a result of strengthening of us dollar
* Seeking opportunities to expand infant nutritionals
business; recently been engaged in talks to explore opportunity
* Fy capital distribution of 216 cents per ordinary share
(2014 188 cents)
