UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Abpol Company Polska SA :
* Q2 revenue 983,822 zlotys ($260,739) versus 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net loss of 387,437 zlotys versus profit of 33,961 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 operating profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 250,072 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7732 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.