Sept 9 Promsvyazcapital:

* Says reached an agreement to acquire shares of Bank Vozrozhdenie from its largest shareholder Tatyana Orlova

* It will receive operational control over Bank Vozrozhdenie as of Sept. 10

* Says it is planned that Konstantin Basmanov will be appointed head of Bank Vozrozhdenie

* Bank Vozrozhdenie listing on the stock exchange will be kept and it will return to discussion on parameters of possible deal with Absolut Bank in the near future Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)