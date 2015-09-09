UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 SFD SA :
* Sets series F issue price at 0.40 zloty per share
* Shares to be offered in public placement with preemptive rights
* Placement was announced on June 30
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7708 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.