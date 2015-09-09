Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 9 LK Designer Shops SA :
* To issue up to 260,000 series D bonds convertible into series D shares at issue price of 10 zlotys ($2.65) per bond
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7702 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order