Sept 10 Schibsted :

* Says offering of 10.8 mln b-shares completed

* Was completed at an offer price of NOK 246 per share versus Wednesdays close NOK 262

* Settlement is expected to occur on or around 14 September, 2015

* Raises NOK 2.656.888.806 or around $323 million in private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)