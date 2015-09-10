BRIEF-Livehire Ltd seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to be released to asx by company regarding a placement of shares in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 10 Schibsted :
* Says offering of 10.8 mln b-shares completed
* Was completed at an offer price of NOK 246 per share versus Wednesdays close NOK 262
* Settlement is expected to occur on or around 14 September, 2015
* Raises NOK 2.656.888.806 or around $323 million in private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to be released to asx by company regarding a placement of shares in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Polls point to Macron win http://tmsnrt.rs/2jLwO20 (Recasts throughout with Fillon allegations, adds comments by president's office, other details)